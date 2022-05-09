Mayweather arrives Nigeria with customised private jet

Boxing sensation, Floyd Mayweather has arrived in Nigeria in style ahead of his return to the ring at the skies of Dubai on May 14.

Mayweather who arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja in his $60 million private Jet is expected to take on Don Moore in a fight.

The boxer, who is considered the richest in the sport of boxing, is visiting Africa for just the second time after his 2014 trip to South Africa.

The American boxer also came into Nigeria with a convoy of RR wraith, RR Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga, 2022 Landcruiser Prado, Mercedes Benz S-class, Mercedes Benz GLE, 2018 Toyota Prado, and Toyota Hilux.