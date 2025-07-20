Mayor calls for direct flights, opening of Nigerian consulate in Houston 

In order to further strengthen the relationship between Nigeria and the United States of America, the Mayor of Houston, John Whitmire, has called for direct flights between Nigeria and Houston as well as opening a Nigeria consulate in the state.

This was the highlight of the meeting between Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, and Mayor Pro Tem Martha Castex-Tatum, representing Whitmire, in Texas, USA.

Noting that Houston hosts one of the largest population of Nigerians in the US, the Mayor said these measures would further deepen collaboration in areas such as consular representation, trade and diaspora engagement.

The Mayor also stressed that such measures would not only strengthen bilateral relations but enhance services and opportunities for the Nigerian community in Houston.

On the call for the establishment of a Nigerian consulate in Houston as well as the commencement of direct flights, Hon. Dabiri assured that the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Aviation in Nigeria were looking into both requests.

They both described the meeting as “productive and forward-looking,” underlining Houston’s commitment to stronger Nigeria-US ties.

Others in the diplomatic meeting include Ambassador Chigozie Obi, former Nigerian Ambassador to Liberia, Kunle “ Kay “ Elegbede, International Community Relations Manager for Mayor Whitmire, Toni Jenkins, Consular Relations Manager, Isabella Benavides, International Affairs Liaison, Yorke Sydney, a young intern at the Mayor’s office who used the meeting to learn a few things about International affairs and expressed her admiration with Hon. Dabiri’s career trajectory from journalism to politics.

