May Edochie speaks on husband’s second wife, trending video

May, the first wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has finally spoken on the decision of her husband to marry a second wife.

Though she did not directly refer to the second wife, Judy Austin, in a post on her Instagram page, May spoke on polygamy.

The mother of four, in the post on her Instagram page on Tuesday, said: “I sincerely want to appreciate everyone for the tremendous love, prayers and support from all over the world. It has really been overwhelming. You have all been an incredible pillar of strength during this trying period.

“My phones are buzzing once again due to the OLD video trending online today. My family and faith ABSOLUTELY do NOT practice polygamy, although it works for some people.

“God has blessed me with a beautiful and loving family. I need you all to continue to keep me and my family in your prayers.”