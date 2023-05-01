May Day: PDP salutes Nigeria’s workers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has saluted Nigerian workers as they celebrate the 2023 Workers’ Day with their counterparts across the world.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Monday in Abuja commended Nigerian workers for their resilience, loyalty and patriotism.

Ologunagba, however, urged Nigerian workers to reinforce their resistance against anti-democratic forces seeking to take control of the nation.

The party decried what it called ‘deliberate suppression’ of the rights, wellbeing and opportunities of Nigerian workers reflecting the situation of the country.

He advised Nigerian workers to use their strength and pivotal position to protect and defend Nigeria’s constitutional democracy from political manipulators.

He advised them to remain optimistic in the hope that the judiciary will right the wrongs meted out on the nation for Nigeria to return to peace, political stability and economic prosperity.

“Our party again salutes Nigerian workers and wishes them a happy Workers’ Day celebration,” Ologunagba said.

He pledged that the PDP would continue to recognise the devotion of Nigerian workers as real drivers of national life.

He assured workers that the PDP would not relent in its effort at retrieving its mandate at the election tribunal.