May Day: Ondo AG unveils Gov. Aiyedatiwa’s labour reform agenda

In celebration of International Workers’ Day, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State, Dr. Kayode Ajulo (SAN), has paid glowing tribute to workers across the state and country, describing them as “the backbone of the nation”, while announcing a series of reform initiatives of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa aimed at improving labour rights in the State.

Ajulo made this known in a statement released to mark May Day, lauding the resilience, strength, and unwavering dedication of workers.

He acknowledged the vital roles played by civil servants, artisans, traders, and all categories of labourers in driving development both locally and globally.

He emphasised the importance of recognising and supporting the dignity of labour, affirming: “The strength of a nation is built on the shoulders of its workers.”

Reflecting on his personal journey and long-standing commitment to labour rights, the Attorney General recalled his early involvement in labour activism, which began in his teenage years as Deputy Secretary of the National Union of Hotels and Personal Services Workers (NUHPSW) at the Abuja Sheraton Hotels in the early 1990s.

He noted that this passion deepened during his years at the University of Jos, where he served as a prominent student union leader.

Dr. Ajulo recounted his pioneering role in the Labour Party, where he rose to become its National Secretary and Chief Administrative Officer, describing it as an experience that shaped his understanding of the labour movement’s significance in national development.

He also commended Ondo State’s workforce for their contributions to the success of the government’s agricultural and industrial initiatives, which have created jobs, boosted food production, and elevated local economies.

The Attorney General praised Governor Aiyedatiwa for his unwavering commitment to the welfare of workers in Ondo State, describing him as a leader who not only understands the value of labour but consistently demonstrates it through action.

He noted that under the governor’s leadership, issues concerning salaries, pensions, and job creation have been handled with sincerity and urgency, reflecting a governance style that places people at the heart of policy.

He said: “Governor Aiyedatiwa has shown that good governance is rooted in respect for workers, and his administration continues to set a worthy example in championing the rights and dignity of labour across the country.”

In a bold policy announcement, Dr. Ajulo revealed that the Ministry of Justice, with the Governor Aiyedatiwa’s directives, has initiated a broad labour rights agenda, which includes enforcing minimum wage laws to ensure fair pay, implementing stricter workplace health and safety standards, and enhancing mechanisms for timely and fair resolution of labour disputes.

The plan also seeks to expand access to social security benefits like pensions and unemployment support, while strengthening organised labour and collective bargaining rights.

Furthermore, the initiatives target workplace discrimination, provide protections for remote and gig workers, intensify child labour prevention efforts, and promote public awareness of workers’ rights.

The agenda also includes a commitment to honour individuals who have significantly contributed to improving labour conditions in the state.

“These reforms have been designed by Governor Aiyedatiwa to create a more equitable, safe, and empowering environment for every worker in Ondo State, knowing that when we uplift our workers, we uplift our nation,” Dr. Ajulo stressed.

He concluded his May Day message with a call for unity, dignity, and continued advocacy for the rights of workers, reinforcing the theme: “In unity, there is strength; in solidarity, there is hope.”

