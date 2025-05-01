May Day: Lagos NLC seeks extension of N85,000 minimum wage to agencies, parastatals

The Lagos State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to extend the implementation of the N85,000 new minimum wage to workers in all state agencies and parastatals as part of efforts to alleviate the economic hardships faced by workers.

The appeal was made during the 2025 International Workers’ Day celebration held on Thursday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

The event, themed “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship,” saw workers from various unions defy light rain showers to participate in the traditional match-past.

Participants were dressed in customized T-shirts, caps, and colourful traditional “Ankara” attire.

In his address, Governor Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the concerns raised by labour leaders and adopted their key demands, reiterating his administration’s dedication to improving the welfare of workers in the state.

He promised to continue strengthening the state workforce and announced that next year’s May Day celebration would take place at the rehabilitated National Stadium in Surulere.

Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Afolabi Ayantayo, and the Head of Service, Olabode Agoro, also commended Lagos workers for their service.

They highlighted various state government initiatives aimed at enhancing staff welfare and providing a more conducive working environment.

Chairperson of the Lagos NLC, Comrade Funmilayo Sessi, lauded the state government for its support of workers, particularly the implementation of the N85,000 minimum wage and corresponding salary adjustments.

She, however, urged the governor to ensure that employees in state agencies and parastatals are included in the wage policy to further alleviate their financial burden.

Similarly, Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Gbenga Ekundayo, praised the resilience of workers in the state.

Ekundayo called on the federal government to grant Lagos special status and increased allocations, citing its large population and infrastructural needs.

He also encouraged residents to fulfill their civic duty by paying taxes regularly to support the state’s development.

