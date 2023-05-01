May Day: Kwara House of Assembly Speaker salutes workers

The Speaker, Kwara House of Assembly, Yakubu Salihu, has extolled the State’s workforce, describing them as the engine room for socio-economic development.

This is contained in a statement from his Chief Press Secretary, Shehu Yusuf, Monday in Ilorin, the State’s capital.

Salihu noted that Labour Day is an important reminder of the vital roles that workers play in the socio-economic development of the state and to also appreciate them for their contributions.

“Labour Day presents to us an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate workers’ hard work, commitment, and dedication across industries and professions around the globe and in Nigeria, particularly in Kwara State.

”We are always appreciative of all that our workforce is doing to drive the socio-economic development of our dear state.

”This explains why, as legislators, we would continue to support them by creating a friendly and enabling environment for them to continue to thrive and be productive.

“On this May Day, Kwara House of Assembly honours the contributions of Kwara workers to the growth and success of our dear state, thank you for your service, and happy workers day,” said the Speaker.