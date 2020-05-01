The Kano State Chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress has advocated for upward review of hazard allowances for frontline health workers to stem further spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The NLC Chairman, Kabir Ado, made the call while speaking on activities to commemorate the Workers Day on Friday in Kano.

Ado said the call was imperative to facilitate upward review of hazard allowances for health workers to boost morale and encourage them to put in their best in the fight against the pandemic.

He noted that Enugu and Lagos States had introduced increment of allowances for their workers, stressing that Kano State Government should do same to motivate its health workers.

The Chairman commended the Federal Government’s effort for the proactive measures adopted against the spread of COVID-19 in Kano State by dispatching a medical team to complement the efforts of the state government.

Ado said: “And we wish to call on the authorities to ensure provision of adequate Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to all category of workers to ensure their safety.

“The articulation of health workers insurance policy will add vigour to the front line workers fighting the pandemic.”

Ado also lauded the state’s Task Force committee on COVID-19 under the leadership of the Deputy Governor, Nasiru Gawuna, for its sacrifice and dedication towards the containment of the pandemic.

He further called on workers, pensioners as well as the general public to adhere to precautionary measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the NLC and Civil Society Situation Room on COVID-19 would surely go a long way to complement the state government’s effort toward containing the disease.