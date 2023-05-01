May Day: Jandor describes workers’s sacrifices as incredible 

The governorship candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, aka Jandor, Monday described Nigerian workers’ sacrifices over the years as incredible.

Adediran made this remark in a congratulatory message to workers signed by Gbenga Ogunleye, Head, Media and Communications, JANDOR4Governor Campaign Organisation, to mark the 2023 International Workers’ Day in Lagos.

While felicitating the Lagos State and Nigerian workers generally on Workers’ Day celebration, the PDP chieftain commended them for keeping hope alive in the country.

“I cannot but acknowledge and commend the incredible sacrifices and contributions of the workers to enhance the realisation of the desired growth and development of the state.

“I appreciate the critical roles being played by the esteemed workers in ensuring that the economy of the state is not run aground.

“The State’s economy would have been in a more dire state without the patriotic and unwavering commitment and dedication to duty of the workers,” he said.

Adediran urged all workers to celebrate with hope, knowing that they had an advocate in him.

“Our shared desire of birthing a government that will truly prioritise the interest of the workers is still much on course,” he said.