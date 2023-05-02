May Day: Abia announces new retirement age, service year for teachers

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has announced an extension of teachers’ retirement age and years of service by five years.

He announced this at the 2023 Workers’ Day celebration, with the theme: “Workers rights and socioeconomic justice.”

At the event on Monday in Umuahia, the state capital, Ikpeazu, who was represented by the Head of Service, Onyii Wamah, said the retirement age had been extended from 60 years to 65 years and years of service from 35 years to 40 years.

He said the implementation of the new policy would take effect from next week.

Ikpeazu said the state government remained committed to improving the welfare of workers and would address all issues pertaining to their salary arrears.

He said in line with improving the welfare of civil servants, the government had approved a 2,000 housing units scheme for them.

He said the government also set up a committee to produce the Minimum Wage Salary scale for civil servants.

In a speech, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Chief Pascal Nweke, described the theme of the event as apt, adding that it clearly states the desires of the average worker.

Nweke said it was disheartening that the issue of nonpayment of salary arrears, leave allowance, pension and gratuity had remained unresolved, with the present administration winding down.

According to him, Abia workers are experiencing untold hardship as a result of the unpaid salary arrears.

He appealed to the state government to initiate measure to ameliorate the sufferings of workers and pensioners.