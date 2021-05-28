As the nation observes the May 29 anniversary of Nigeria’s first successful handover of one civilian administration to another, the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives assessed the performance of the All Progressives Congress administration and adjudged it a failure.

The caucus holds that with its failure to check worsening insecurity and mass killing of citizens; its intrinsic corruption, mismanagement of national economy, as well as the unrelenting assault on national diversity, the APC administration at the centre has failed on all fronts in the last six years.

A statement signed by Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, reads in part: “As lawmakers, our caucus is worried that exclusionist tendencies, trade restrictions, nepotism in government appointments, disregard to rule law, relegation of constitutional order and principles of separation of powers; abuse of human rights, electoral malpractices, harassment of opposition and arrogant insensitivity to the sensibilities of the Nigerian people by the APC administration have occasioned instability, economic crisis and avoidable acrimony that are threatening our corporate existence as a country.”

It said poor policies by the APC administration have stifled the economy and put the nation in dire straits with a disturbing 33.3 per cent unemployment rate, a scary 18.12 per cent inflation rate, over N32.9 trillion accumulated debt burden, a progressively devalued currency and collapsed infrastructure.

The caucus noted that failure of the government to address escalated insecurity challenges has crippled the agricultural sector and disorganised commercial activities leading to imminent food crisis with cost of food and other necessities of life skyrocketing beyond the reach of Nigerians.

“Nigeria under the APC administration has now become the poverty capital of the world, ranking 98th out of 107 in Global Hunger Index, with 22.95 food inflation rate and increasing morbidity and mortality rates.

“As representatives of the people, the minority caucus is worried that our nation is heading towards a failed state. We therefore urge President Muhammadu Buhari to buckle up and use the occasion of May 29 to address the failures of his administration by taking urgent steps to tackle insecurity, ensure respect for rule of law, end corruption in his government, adopt a more inclusive approach to governance and engage better hands to manage our economy.”

The caucus, however, commended the commitment of the governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in giving hope to the nation through their excellent performance in key sectors of national life, despite the daunting challenges.

These governors, it said, have displayed unmatched leadership competence in developing their states through economic empowerment of citizens and massive infrastructural investments in key sectors of agriculture, education, healthcare, transportation, water resources, industrialization, aviation, road infrastructure, security, among others.

“Indeed, the performance of the governors elected on the platform of the PDP has further demonstrated that with the right type of leadership and ideological drive of a pan-Nigeria political party, such as the PDP, our nation will obviously come out of the woods of misrule.

“We, therefore, call on Nigerians to remain focused and not lose sight of the potential and promises our nation holds despite the challenges we face today,” it added.