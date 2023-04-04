May 29 Inauguration: Kaduna State appoints transition committee

Kaduna State Government has announced a 65-person Transition Committee which will prepare the roadmap for the implementation of the SUSTAIN manifesto of the incoming administration.

This is contained in a statement signed Tuesday by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, in Kaduna.

The statement explained that the SUSTAIN manifesto of the incoming governor, Senator Uba Sani, is at the core governance agenda of the next administration.

It also disclosed that the committee comprises nominees of the outgoing Nasir El-Rufai-administration and Senator Uba Sani, the Governor-elect.

‘’The Transition Committee will be chaired by Balarabe Abbas Lawal, the incumbent Secretary to the State Government, who was chairman of the Transition Committee in 2015 and vice-chairman in 2019.

‘’Nuhu Isyaku Buzun, the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and Political Affairs, will serve as Secretary to the Committee, which will soon be inaugurated,’’ the statement added.

It said the SUSTAIN manifesto, if followed to the letter, will ‘’continue the progress recorded in the state since 2015″, adding that ‘’the committee will also arrange the ceremonies to usher in the new government.’’