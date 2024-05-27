May 27: Anambra First Lady calls for improved welfare, love, kindness to children across the country

In a resolute call to action, the wife of the Anambra State Governor, Nonye Soludo, has advocated for the improved welfare, love and kindness to children across the country as a way of giving them a sense of belonging and assurance that the future is bright for them.

Mrs Soludo made the call during her visit to a motherless children home, Model Community Children Home in Awka, on Sunday, as part of this year’s activities to mark Children’s Day celebration.

According to her, children across the country, especially those in various orphanage homes, need and expect love, care, compassion and pampering this period.

During the visit, the governor’s wife cooked for the children at the home and distributed the food to the children, while also donating some relief items, including cash to them.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the celebration, Nonye Soludo noted that children are the future of every country and needed to be groomed with utmost care and protected irrespective of family background.

She said, “The Children’s Day, for me, is a significant period in the life of children, it is a period to give them a sense of belonging and assure them that the future is bright for them.

“They are the future of the nation and need to be groomed with utmost care and protection, irrespective of family background.

“For this reason, we have come here today to celebrate their day with them and let them know that they are loved.

“The visit here is to keep with the significance, which is a period to touch them and assist them in making life more enjoyable and meaningful for them.

“I cooked the meals for them, served them to demonstrate motherly love to them.

“By so doing, they are assured that the society has not neglected them and the future is bright for them.

“Beyond the celebration, it is also a period to raise awareness for issues that affect the children and helping the society to appreciate that they are the future of our nation.

“So we should always express our love and care towards their welfare.”

The Anambra First Lady emphasised that governments at all levels have intensified efforts, aimed at providing safety measures for children through numerous humanitarian programmes.

“I used this opportunity to call on all and sundry to show the children love by creating safe and conducive spaces where they can learn the truth, imbibe the fear of God and manifest in it always,” she added.

In her remarks, the Coordinator of Model Community Children’s Home Awka, Rev. Sister Philomena Akuchukwu, appreciated Mrs Soludo, describing her as a caring, humble, beautiful, lovely and God fearing mother.

She assured that the orphanage home will continue to pray for a better Anambra and the successful return of the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo for a second term in office.