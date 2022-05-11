May 16 resignation deadline: I’ll consult President, constituents —Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has said that he is not in a hurry to resign from his appointment as he has to consult with President Muhamadu Buhari and his constituents before tendering any resignation letter.

Recall that President Buhari, at the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting today, had told his cabinet members that have ambition to contest election in 2023 to resign before May 16, 2022.

However, asked to react to the President’s directive for those holding any political ambition to resign before May 16, the Minister said that the President had given a window for those that need clarifications on his pronouncement to meet him.

Besides, he said that the ministerial position he occupies is in trust for the government and his state, adding that he would consult them before taking any decision.

“I have no reaction for now because the President said if anyone wants clarifications, the person should meet him.

“So I have to consult him and consult my constituents, Anambra state because I am holding the office for the government and my constituents,” Ngige said.