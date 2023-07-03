Max Verstappen wins Austrian Grand Prix

828 828

Defending champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless charge toward a third consecutive world title on Sunday by claiming his record fourth Austrian Grand Prix victory in emphatic style.



The 25-year-old Dutchman finished 5.155 seconds clear of a revived Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez taking third after starting 15th on the grid.



It was a race of attrition, punctuated by safety cars and influenced by a high number of drivers receiving penalties for exceeding track limits.



Several drivers served pit penalties during the race. After a stewards’ investigation, eight received further late-night punishments including Carlos Sainz being demoted from fourth to sixth and Lewis Hamilton from seventh to eighth.



Verstappen’s unbroken run of laps led ended at 249, when he pitted, but that was the only blip on the way to his fifth consecutive victory and seventh in nine races this year. He extended his lead over Perez in the title race to 81 points.



It followed the Dutchman’s success in Saturday’s sprint, which combined with the fastest lap gave him a maximum points haul from the weekend.



“That is the full sweep, classy Max, very, very classy,” Red Bull boss Christian Horner said over the team radio.



“The car was on fire!” Verstappen replied after his 42nd career win.



Despite the title being his to lose, Verstappen said he preferred to take it one race at a time.



“I don’t like to think about that yet,” he said.



“I am just enjoying driving this car and racing for this team. The sprint weekend can be very stressful so I’m just glad it all went to plan.”



His win lifted him into sole possession of fifth on the all-time list, one clear of Ayrton Senna, with whom he had shared 41 victories after his win at the Canadian Grand Prix on June 18.



Including a triumph in the 2022 Styrian Grand Prix, run during the COVID-19 pandemic, this was Verstappen’s fifth win at the Red Bull Ring circuit overall.

“We have maximized what we have,” Leclerc said. “It was just yesterday that I was off it a bit. The upgrades have worked as expected, but there is still a lot of work to do.”



Leclerc’s gave Ferrari its 800th podium finish.



After the results were revised by stewards, McLaren’s Lando Norris was fourth, two-time champion Fernando Alonso fifth, and Ferrari’s Sainz was sixth ahead of the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Hamilton.



Lance Stroll was ninth in the second Aston Martin after Pierre Gasly was demoted to 10th for Alpine.



The race was preceded by a minute’s silence in memory of Dutch racer Dilano van’t Hoff, 18, who was killed while racing in heavy rain at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday.