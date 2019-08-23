Max Air, one of the local operators, resumed its regular flights on Friday while attributing its Thursday flight delays at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja to scarcity of aviation fuel.

A top official of the airline told the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja that the airline had put in place logistics to take care of the affected air travellers that were disappointed on Thursday.

The official said: “We are now taking fuel from our other stations, but we ensure our aircraft from Port Harcourt, Lagos and Kano, among others, carry enough fuel to fly them from Abuja to further destinations.

“We get our aviation fuel from directly from Conoil, Total, Sahara and Oando, among others. However, supply is not just enough at Abuja station to take care of our present needs.

“The passengers, who were meant to be on the 12: 45 p.m., were delayed and protested the protracted delay of their flights on Thursday and the delay really affected our other flight schedules on Thursday.”

The official told NAN that the situation was now normal as three of their aircraft had left to their various destinations as at 12 noon on Friday.

He apologised to their customers for the delay and promised that they would be proactive henceforth.

Caleb Adeoye, one of the Max Air passengers on the Thursday’s scheduled flight, told NAN that he returned to catch the airline re-scheduled flight on Friday.

He said: “As at yesterday, there was nothing much I could do although that was my first experience of flight delay by the airline, but today everything is alright as you can see.

“However, airlines should endeavour to inform their customers of changes earlier.”