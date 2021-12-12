Max Air plane rams in stationary Air Peace aircraft, damages wing

A taxiing Max Air plane has damaged the wing of an aircraft in the fleet of Air Peace boarding passengers.

According to available information, the incident occurred at about 2pm at the Benin Airport in Edo State on Saturday.

The incident, which was confirmed by Air Peace on Saturday, led to the disembarking of the passengers and the deployment of another aircraft to operate the Abuja-bound flight.

Air Peace said in the statement: “The management of Air Peace hereby notifies the general public that an incident occurred on Saturday at 14.00hrs at the Benin airport, Edo state, when a taxiing Max Air aircraft rammed it’s right wing into our parked aircraft which was boarding our Abuja bound passengers at the time of the incident.

“The hit damaged the left elevator of our aircraft, thereby rendering the aircraft grounded and unserviceable.”