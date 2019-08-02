Max 102.3 FM, a member of the TVC Communications Group, has won the “Innovative Young Radio Station of the Year” award at the annual Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Awards.

The event, organized by Marketing Edge magazine, a foremost brands and marketing publication, celebrates the best innovative minds and corporate in the integrated marketing communications industry in Nigeria.

This year’s edition had the theme: “Storytelling in Contemporary Brand Building: Convergence of Creativity and Technology.”

The Publisher/Chief Executive Officer, Marketing Edge magazine, John Ajayi, described the awards as a significant event in the marketing industry as it is dedicated to the recognition of excellence and creativity.

“Our resolve to recognize and reward our deserving awardees, peers and gladiators, some of them personalities and institutions that have contributed very tremendously to the nation, is as a result of and in sync with our raison d’être, which is promoting the brand idea,” Ajayi said.

In clinching the accolade, Max 102.3 FM was cited for the innovation, dynamism and professionalism with which the station conducts its business.

Speaking on the achievement, TVC Communications Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Hanlon, said: “We are delighted and proud that Max FM won the ‘Innovative Young Radio Station of the Year’ award at the Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Awards. It is a well-deserved recognition of the effort and progress we are making in delivering the best hit music, highest quality sound with our most talented On-Air Personalities.”

Hanlon added that the recognition bestowed on Max FM will “further spur our drive towards becoming the reference point in radio broadcasting in Nigeria as we continue to build TVC Communications into a foremost media house defined by quality, reliability and excellence. Our young and dynamic team is enthusiastic to continuously provide consistent information, entertainment and music to our listeners.”