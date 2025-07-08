MaWhoo takes her throne as Spotify EQUAL Africa Ambassador for July

South African singer and songwriter MaWhoo has stepped into her power as she’s been crowned Spotify’s EQUAL Africa Ambassador for July 2025. She joins a growing list of African women who are shaping the sound of now.

MaWhoo earned widespread acclaim for her soulful, spiritual sound that blends amapiano rhythms with deeply rooted Zulu influences. Her emotive vocal style and powerful storytelling have made her a standout voice in South Africa’s music scene, with collaborations alongside leading artists such as DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, and Sam Deep.

The EQUAL Africa initiative is part of Spotify’s broader commitment to spotlighting woman creators and driving equity in the music industry by providing tools and resources to promote gender parity

“When you’re selected for something like this, it means your name is being mentioned in rooms even when you’re not there,” MaWhoo said. “It speaks to the growth of my career from being overlooked to now being recognised on such a powerful platform. I’m grateful and deeply honoured.”

.Raised in KwaZulu-Natal, MaWhoo born Thandeka Ngema discovered her passion for music early in life. But it was the release of her first professional single “Umshado” in 2018 that confirmed her path. Despite facing creative suppression in the early days of her career, she refused to give up, instead choosing to follow her calling with purpose and determination

We sat down with MaWhoo to learn more about her and her music:

What is that one surprising thing your fans might not know about you?

People didn’t know I can cook really well until I started posting food content on my socials. I can also braid and plait hair. I know how to do different hairstyles. I used to do it a lot when I was younger and when I was in high school, people even used to pay me. Another thing is that I can design clothes from scratch. I’m a designer and I used to own a boutique store.

When did you realise that making music was in your destiny and what is your WHY for pursuing this craft?

In 2018 when I released my first professional song “Umshado”, the positive feedback from people and the reception to the track made me realise that I can do this thing. But I’ve always been passionate about music from a young age.

There was a time when people used to make me do music and a sound that didn’t resonate with me; I couldn’t be creative fully and be expressive so people used to assume I couldn’t sing or that I wasn’t talented. I was often bullied and that made me stressed, but instead of leaving music I carried on and didn’t give up. I used that to push myself.

I believe the gift for music is a calling. I pursued music so I can express myself. I wanted to motivate, encourage and heal people with my voice. When I see genuine and heartfelt reactions from people, like seeing someone crying tears because of me and the lyrics that I write, it keeps me going.

Which African songs or artists did you grow up listening to?

I used to love Umgqumeni when I was younger. Umgqumeni is a late Maskandi artist that shaped the genre and inspired a lot of the artists making music right now.

I also used to listen to Thobekile, she makes traditional gospel music and is very spiritual.

To someone who has never heard your music, how would you describe the sound, tone, and style?

My voice is powerful, authentically African and bold. My writing is resonant. I would describe my sound as spiritual, emotive and versatile. I’m inspired by different African sounds and I’m not restricted to one genre or style of music.

Any advice for someone dreading following their dreams?

When you first start anything, it always feels impossible. So, if you have a dream, keep pushing and working towards it. Also, follow your heart – your heart will tell you if something is meant for you. Don’t do it for your family or friends, do it for you. They always say you don’t work a day when you do something you love, so it’s important to chase your dreams.

How do you navigate the music space as a woman artist and how does your unique perspective shape your artistry?

By empowering myself. I’m not afraid to take charge. I’m my own boss. I make decisions that make me happy. I don’t do things to please other people. I always put myself and my happiness first. I don’t do anything that’s going to make me feel uncomfortable. When I feel like the space I’m in or around is not working for me, I walk away.

I come from a very humble and loving family that has taught me a lot of things. My mother taught me that she can guide and tell me what’s right or wrong but she won’t control or dictate what I do with my life because I go out into the world on my own. She taught me that actions have consequences, good or bad, so I have to make my own decisions. Those teachings have taught me to respect everyone and treat people equally.

A quote from you about your experience navigating the male-dominated world of music and what being a part of the EQUAL programme means to you

As a woman, even beyond the music industry, there are challenges that we face. We are subjected to being wanted and approached by men promising us love or looking for intimacy, even in professional settings. As women, learn to stand your ground and say no. Teach people to respect you and your decisions. Don’t do things because you want to please others and want to be favoured, don’t sell your soul.

I believe that when you are selected for anything it means you are doing something right. It makes me happy, it means my name comes up in rooms even when I’m not there. It means there are people who think and consider me for such opportunities. It also speaks to the growth of my career over the years. When I first started I was a nobody, no one believed in me, including my own family because they were of the traditional belief of going to school and maybe becoming a teacher. But I persisted and pushed. I’m grateful and thankful for being recognised for such an important programme.

