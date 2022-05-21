Maverick politician, Arthur Nzeribe laid to rest

The remains of maverick politician and astute businessman, late Chief Francis Arthur Nzeribe were on Saturday, laid to rest at his country home of Oguta, in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo.

Born Nov. 2, 1938, late Nzeribe, known as a de-tribalised Nigerian Senator, died on May 5, 2022 from a protracted illness at the age of 83.

In his remarks, Gov. Hope Uzodimma said late Nzeribe would always be remembered for his contributions in the political, business and philanthropic sectors.

Uzodimma said: “I took time to go through the tribute and discovered we are all saying the same thing – that he lived great.

“Today, we are touched by words of our friend, the man who defined Nigeria’s political scape.

“We may have disagreed politically because of party A and party B, but Ogbuagu, Oshiji Damanze Oyimba was a common denominator. He created a platform that became a school.

“The wisdom most of us gathered from the school is still being used as an asset.

“Yes, we may have lost him, but at the end of the day, his actions and activities both in active politics, business and philanthropy will always speak of him,” he added.

The governor, who commended dignitaries at the funeral rites, assured them of adequate security.

Earlier in a sermon delivered at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oguta, Rev. Fr. John Obilo extolled the life and time of late Nzeribe.

Obilo, who cited Rev. 14:13, warned political leaders against injustice and withholding of truth.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event attracted personalities including former governors of the state, Emeka Ihedioha and Ikedi Ohakim.

Also at the event were Sen. Osita Izunaso, Managing Director of NIWA, Chief George Muoghalu, traditional rulers and the clergy, among others.

The deceased represented Orlu Senatorial District from October to December, 1993 in the second republic for the Nigeria Peoples Party.

In the third republic, late Nzeribe represented Imo West at the senate from 1999 to 2007 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.