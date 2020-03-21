Mauritius reports first death from coronavirus

Mauritius has confirmed its first death from the coronavirus, while the number of confirmed cases has risen, a Health Ministry official said on Saturday.

Kavish Pultoo, Adviser on Information Matters at the Ministry of Health, told Reuters: “Mauritius has registered its first death linked to COVID-19.

“Actually, some 13 patients have been tested COVID-19 positive.

“Their state of health is stable and they are being treated in isolation.”

Reuters/NAN.