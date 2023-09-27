Maulud: Pastors join Muslims in celebration, call for peace, unity

In an inspiring display of religious harmony and unity, Christian clerics joined their Muslim counterparts to celebrate Eid-el-Maulud, the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, at the Kaduna Stadium Wednesday.

Pastor Yohanna Buru, the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry, led the group of church leaders in this significant event.

He said the gesture is aimed at fostering peaceful coexistence, inter-religious tolerance, and a deeper understanding between Muslims and Christians in the country.

Pastor Buru emphasised that the Maulud celebration provided an opportunity for Christians and Muslims to come together, interact, engage in dialogue, and exchange ideas, all with the shared goal of promoting peace and unity in Nigeria.

Pastor Buru, accompanied by Pastors George John, Maxwell Sanda, Gabriel Stephen, and Rowland Sanda, emphasised on the importance of celebrating together to promote peace and harmony in the country.

According to him, “for over a decade, Muslims had been inviting Pastor Buru and other Christian clergies in northern Nigeria to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet together.

“We must remember that we were all created by one God, and we are the children of Adam and Eve. We both have our holy scriptures, the Bible and the Qur’an, from one God, guiding us on how to live in peace and harmony with each other,” Pastor Buru emphasised.

While delivering a speech at the gathering on promoting peace and unity, he called on people of different tribes and religions to embrace one another and exhibit love and forgiveness to move the country ahead.

While expressing concern about the escalating insecurity in the country, including killings, banditry, kidnappings, and ethno-religious crises, Pastor Buru urged both Muslims and Christians to engage in continuous prayers for the nation, emphasising the need for divine intervention in Nigeria’s challenges.

Also speaking, Imam Muhammad Salisu, an Islamic scholar, lauded the annual tradition of tens of thousands of Muslims celebrating Maulud at the stadium.

He emphasised that celebrating Maulud with Christian leaders had become a cherished tradition that promoted peace and unity in the country.

Imam Salisu extended his gratitude to Pastor Buru and other Christian leaders who consistently joined the Muslim community in celebrating Maulud.

He called on the Federal Government to recognize Pastor Buru’s efforts with a national award for his role in promoting peace-building, inter-religious tolerance, and mutual understanding among adherents of different faith-based organisations in the country