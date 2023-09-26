Maulud Nabbiy: FG declares public holiday

The Federal Government FG has declared a public holiday in commemoration of the Eidel-Maulud celebration, the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government late on Monday.

Tunji-Ojo congratulated the Muslim Ummah both at home and in diaspora for witnessing the occasion, disclosing that the holiday is slated for September 27.

He admonished Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, tolerance and perseverance, which were deep spiritual virtues that the Holy Prophet exemplified.

The Minister also urged Nigerians, especially the youths, to embrace the virtues of hard work and peaceful disposition to fellow humans, irrespective of faith, ideology, social class and ethnicity.

He also enjoined them to join hands with the President Bola Tinubu-led administration in its effort to build a progressive and enviable nation that Nigerians would be proud of.

Tunji-Ojo wished the Muslim Ummah a joyful celebration.