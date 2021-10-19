Maulud: FRSC warns against reckless driving, deploys 120 personnel, 10 patrol vehicles in Bauchi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Tuesday urged motorists and other road users to avoid reckless driving during the Eid-el-Maulud celebration.

The FRSC made the appeal in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Bisi Kazeem, in Abuja.

Kazeem called on motorists to exhibit more patience and resist the temptation to violate stipulated speed limits on all roads in the country.

He said that the call came as part of sensitisation programmes targeted at reinforcing and consolidating existing efforts and strategies of the Corps.

This, he said, was to ensure a safer motoring environment during the celebration.

He said that a crash-free mobility is a possibility in the nation and the principal road use attribute that could lead to zero crashes on roads is discipline and absolute compliance with established traffic rules and regulations.

According to him, a disciplined driver saves lives.

“When pedestrians comply with the use of walkways and pedestrian bridges where provided, when drivers desist from taking intoxicating substances before mounting the wheels; when they observe and obey the traffic lights and all speed limits, when they regularly maintain their vehicles, avoid overloading, dangerous and reckless driving, and become more tolerant with other road users, the carnages on our roads would have been reduced drastically, ” he added.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi sector command says it has deployed 120 personnel to ensure free flow of traffic in the run-up to the celebration of Eid-el Maulud.

Yusuf Abdullahi, FRSC Sector Commander, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Bauchi.

Abdullahi explained that in order to ensure effective coverage and instant responses to any form of road traffic emergency, as well as a hitch-free celebration, the command also deployed 10 patrol vehicles.

The sector commander said that three ambulances and one motorbike were also deployed to that effect.

“It (Eid-el Maulud) is an annual event and we are well prepared for it.

“We are quite conscious of the volume of traffic that will be coming into Bauchi considering that a renowned scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, would also celebrating the occasion today.

“In view of that, we are well prepared. We have deployed both personnel and logistics and presently we are concentrating on the entrances to the town.

“This is because people will be coming in from all the nooks and crannies of the town and patrol operation is ongoing to ensure safe movement of all the participants in the city,” said the commander.

He said that the corps would maintain traffic control and free flow of movement would be guaranteed at the venue.

Abdullahi enjoined motorists coming into the state to avoid over-speeding, overloading of passengers and goods.

He urged them to adhere strictly to all the traffic rules and regulations.