The Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has urged Muslims to emulate the virtues of Prophet Muhammad for peace and progress of the nation.

Abubakar made the call on Sunday at his Wadata Palace, Bida, during the Maulud celebration marking the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

He said it was not just enough to be a Muslim, “but you must also have the fear of Allah and behaving in the most acceptable manner to your fellow human beings”.

“Let us revive the teachings of the prophet by preaching peace wherever we find ourselves,” he said.

The Etsu Nupe also urged Muslims to use the Maulud period to pray for the peace, unity and progress of the country.

According to the traditional ruler, “Maulud is not only for merry making, but also a time to emulate what Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was sent by Almighty God to come and do”.

He said that as Muslims who are sincere in their faith, “we are supposed to follow all that the Prophet of Islam preaches and teaches”.

He said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) preached peace, love and unity “and as true followers of Islam, we should emulate the same thing so that we can enjoy blessings of God Almighty here and in the hereafter”.

Abubakar urged Nigerians to continue to be tolerant and live in peace with one another, irrespective of religious, cultural and ethnic differences.

He said that: “Peace and unity are veritable tools for national development. So, Nigerians must strive to maintain them for the nation to move forward.”

He said sustained prayers would enable the nation to overcome the devilish acts threatening its peaceful coexistence.

The monarch said the two major religions in the country preached peace and unity, and as such, Nigerians should adhere and focus on how to go closer to God instead of fomenting trouble.

He said: “Without peace and unity, socio economic development will continue to elude the country.”

He urged the Muslim faithful to learn how to forgive, stressing that “Allah Himself forgives”.

He called on Muslims to be prayerful, saying that prayer was key to overcoming any situation in which they found themselves.

The royal father, then, urged Muslims to shun acts capable of tarnishing the image of Islam.

