Maulid Nabbiy: Soludo felicitates with Muslims 

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo has congratulated the Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Maulud Nabbiy celebration.

Maulud is used to mark the birth of Prophet Mohammed.

Soludo in a statement signed Monday in Awka, by Christian Aburime, his Chief Press Secretary, urged Muslims to reflect deeply on the exemplary life of the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

“On this occasion set aside to commemorate the birth of Prophet Mohammed, I warmly felicitate with Muslims in Nigeria and across the globe in marking this very significant day.

“The occasion calls for us to again reflect deeply on the exemplary life of the Holy Prophet and his message of love, peace, tolerance and justice.

“I call on the people to emulate this exemplary life of the Prophet by imbibing the virtues of love, tolerance, justice and peaceful coexistence in our quest to build a virile and united nation,” he said.

Soludo, however, called on the people of Anambra to join hands with his administration to build a liveable and prosperous state, by promoting law and order at all times.