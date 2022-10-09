Maulid-Nabbiy: Sanwo-Olu congratulates Muslims, preaches peace 

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Muslims as they celebrate this year’s Maulid-Nabbiy which marks the birth of Prophet Muhammed.

Sanwo-Olu sent the greeting in a press statement signed Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile.

He urged them to emulate the life and good virtues of Prophet Muhammed and also follow the path of peace for the sustainable development and growth of Lagos State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his message urged Nigerians, especially Muslims to continue to pray and work for peace in Nigeria, especially as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections.

He urged the Muslim Ummah and Nigerians as a whole to embrace peace, harmony and tolerance in line with the teachings of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), adding “we must remain tolerant and continue to work in harmony with other religious denominations for a peaceful and violence-free society.

He said: “Today, I join millions of people around the world, to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State and in Nigeria Happy Maolud Nabiy, which is the celebration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH).

“I want to urge Nigerians, especially Muslims to seize the opportunity of the celebration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) to strengthen their love towards one another and make the society a better place by shunning tendencies that could tamper with the unity and stability in the country.

“Let us continue to pray and work for peace of our dear State, Lagos and Nigeria, especially as we prepare for the forthcoming 2023 general elections. Let us do everything within our best to eschew violence and acts inimical to our democracy.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu reassured Lagos residents of his government’s commitment to delivering dividends of democracy, good governance and people-oriented programmes through the six pillars THEMES developmental agenda for Greater Lagos.

The Governor, who commended Lagosians for their steadfastness, resilience, support and cooperation with his administration, assured them that the Greater Lagos agenda he promised is on course, adding that he will work harder for the progress and development of the State in line with his campaign promises.