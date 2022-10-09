Maulid Nabbiy: Gov. Umahi greets Muslim faithful 

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi has enjoined Muslims worldwide to use the occasion of Eid-el-Maulud as a period of rejuvenation and revaluation of love and peaceful coexistence among all human beings.

Umahi’s message is contained in a statement signed by his Special Assistant (Media and Strategy), Chooks Oko noting that the season is a period of soul searching and thanksgiving.

“It is the marking of the birthday of a most great personality that stands for love, peace and tolerance and as such should be a period for us to ask ourselves if we are living according to his dictates” the Governor said.

As you celebrate, do so in happiness with a resolve to be closer to the Almighty in words and deeds” Umahi admonished.

The Governor wished Muslims unmitigated celebrations in strict adherence to the Holy book.