Matthew Ashimolowo appoints son as UK resident pastor, hints at retirement

Founder of the Kingsway International Christian Centre, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, has appointed his first son, Tobi Ashimolowo, as resident pastor two of KICC in London.

This is as he briefly hinted at his own retirement.

Tobi will be assisting his mother, Yemisi Ashimolowo, who has been the resident pastor at the church for a long time.

A video posted on the Facebook Page of a Christian platform, Church Gist, on Sunday, showed Ashimolowo making the announcement to the excitement of the congregation.

In the video, Ashimolowo said, “In a very major way from this morning, we will no longer have one resident pastor. Yemisi has always been our resident pastor, so she will be resident pastor 1, Our new resident pastor is Pastor Tobi Ashimolowo. So, he is our resident pastor 2, he has to take some serious responsibility from now on. These guys are retiring their father.”

He prayed that his son will be anointed and favoured by God , and that

God will use him to draw his own generation to God, and to shake systems.

Tobi is one of Ashimolowo’s two sons. He founded the Vault, a high-end store for men’s wear and accessories.

The KICC is a pentecostal church which has branches in Europe, America, Africa including Nigeria. It started in North London in 1992 by Reverend Mattew Ashimolowo.

According to the KICC website, the church is “the largest growing church in Western Europe”. The church claims that it builds its members by investing in “the socio-economic and spiritual needs of multi-cultural communities and our overall desire and commitment to live our lives based on the teachings of Jesus Christ”.