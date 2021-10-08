Matron, five more students of Bethel Baptist School regain freedom

The President, Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Israel Akanji, has announced the release of five additional students of Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna State and their matron by their abductors.

This was revealed in a short statement by the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention on Friday night.

Rev. Akanji said: “Glory be to God. Five of our Bethel Baptist High School students and the Matron have just been released to us this evening, October 8.

“We thank God and trust that the remaining four students will also be released; Thank you for your prayers and support.”

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that on July 5, 2021 bandits invaded the school in Kaduna, leaving with unspecified number of students.

NAN also recalled that on September 23, the Force Public Relations Officer, Commissioner of Police Frank Uba, announced that the police had arrested suspected kidnappers of the Baptist school students.

On Jul 25, the kidnappers released 28 of the abducted students and another batch of 25 on August 23.