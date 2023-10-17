Matricide: Man allegedly hacks mother to death over food in Uyo

A 23-year-old man, Akaninyene Isaac, has allegedly killed his mother for starving him of food, in Oruk Uso Otoro village, Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko MacDon, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Uyo on Monday.

MacDon said that operatives of Abak Division arrested the suspect on Wednesday for allegedly murdering his 55-year-old mother, Christiana Isaac.

The command’s spokesperson said that the suspect had reportedly confessed to killing his mother for failure to provide him food for over three days.

MacDon quoted the suspect as saying, “I used a machete to inflict grievous injuries on her, leading to her death.”

He said that the suspect would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.