Match-fixing: Anichebe drags own club to FIFA 

Victor Anichebe has reported his own club, Beijing Enterprises, to FIFA over allegations of match-fixing.

Victor Anichebe has reported his own club, Beijing Enterprises, to FIFA over allegations of match-fixing.

The former Everton and West Brom striker lodged the complaint after alleging he was asked “not to try” by coaches on two occasions, including for a game against their local rivals.

Anichebe questioned the instruction but claimed he was told by teammates: “This is China, we do as we’re told.”

The 30-year-old has been in dispute with the club since last October and sought legal advice to take up his case.

Manchester-based sports lawyer Chris Farnell approached Beijing’s general manager on Anichebe’s behalf but his appeals for action have been ignored on two occasions and action has still to be taken.

While Anichebe never refused to play, the dispute has cost him a year of his playing career, one where he could have laid claim to a World Cup place with Nigeria, had he played regularly at a competitive level.

Now Anichebe has taken the complaint — which is still to be denied by the club — to FIFA and he hopes football’s governing body will take action.

Chinese football has been blighted by match-fixing allegations in the past.

Shanghai Shenhua were stripped of their 2003 Chinese Super League title while in 2013, the Chinese FA fined 12 top-flight clubs £103,000, and banned 58 current and former officials, players and referees for match-fixing and bribery after a three-year investigation.

Last year, Shenhua denied separate claims and threatened legal action after a 2-2 draw with Jiangsu Suning was questioned and the FA investigated similar allegations against Tianjin Quanjian and Teda following a 4-1 derby win for Teda.