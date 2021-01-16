There are high expectations by Lagosians of their darling team, MFM FC, ahead of the critical match against Rangers International of Enugu on Sunday, with their coach, Tony Bolus, saying the team will launch all attacking instincts to win the game.

Basking from the euphoria of picking a hard-fought away point secured in the Match Day 4 encounter against Uyo-based Dakkada, Bolus said maximum points against second-placed Rangers was non-negotiable.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Olukoya Boys will trade tackles with the Flying Antelope in the Match Day 5 of the Nigeria Professional Football League at the Soccer Temple, Agege Stadium at 4pm.

Bolus in an interview with the NAN on Saturday said he had taken time to study the pattern of play of the visitors, hence he expects a positive result.

He said: “We have a positive mind as far as the game against Rangers International is concerned.

“Like what we promised at the start of the league that we will not bargain our maximum points in our home ground, we want to get our three points.

“We are promising our fans good play, goals and winning the game, so they should keep supporting us.

“We are not relenting because it is our home match.

“We will be going all out with attacking instincts and we will be using five strikers from the wings because we have studied our opponents pattern of play.”

Bolus added that he would deploy attackers that could outrun his opponents defence line to create chances and score goals.

“We are promising a good game and a good result,” he said.

NAN reports that MFM had bagged seven points from the four matches played so far.

The Olukoya Boys earned a 2-1 win over Warri Wolves in the opening fixtures of the NPFL 2020/2021 season, but lost by a lone goal in the Match Day 2 to Lobi Stars at Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi.

The Match Day 3, regarded as a South West derby, saw the Olukoya Boys pip arch rivals, Sunshine FC, 1-0 at the Soccer Temple Agege, Lagos, and a well-deserved 1-1 away point against Dakkada in Uyo.

MFM currently occupy the seventh position of the NPFL table.

Rangers on the other hand have nine points from four matches and placed second on the NPFL table.

The flying Antelope won its first match of the season 1-0 against Akwa United at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu in the Match Day 2 encounter.

The Salisu Yusuf-tutored side, however, lost its outstanding Match Day 1 fixture against Rivers United by a lone goal, but bounced back to pick a vital away point against Jigawa Golden Stars which ended 1-0.

The Flying Antelope spanked Ifeanyi Uba FC at home 2-1 in the Match Day 4 encounter.

