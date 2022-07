Match Day 36 results in 2021/2022 NPFL, Week 37 fixtures

Following are the results of Match Day 36 fixtures played on Sunday in the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League.

Also included in the statistics are the dates for the Match Day 37 fixtures of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Results

MFM FC 1-2 Niger Tornadoes

Wikki Tourists 2-0 Akwa United

Rivers United 1-0 Kano Pillars

Kwara United 3-0 Nasarawa United

Remo Stars 1-0 Enyimba International

Plateau United 2-1 Lobi Stars.

Meanwhile, four matches were played on Saturday in Match Day 36

encounters, namely:

Abia Warriors 3-2 Gombe United

Dakkada FC 2-0 Kastina United

Heartland FC 1-0 Sunshine Stars

Rangers International 2-2 Shooting Stars FC.

Following are Match Day 37 fixtures to be played on July 10:

Lobi Stars Vs Wikki Tourists

Kastina United vs Plateau United

Gombe United vs Rangers International

Akwa United vs Abia Warriors

Niger Tornadoes vs Heartland FC

Nasarawa United vs Kano Pillars

Kwara United vs MFM FC

Shooting Stars FC vs Rivers United

Enyimba International vs Dakkada FC

Sunshine Stars vs Remo Stars.

