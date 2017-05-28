LATEST NEWS:
12. June 2017 LAGOS STATE26°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
The Eagle OnlineJune 12, 20172min0

Related Articles

FootballSport

Iheanacho: I’m enjoying City life

FootballSport

West Ham hijacks Onyekuru’s deal

FootballSport

Iheanacho, Oshoala claim Nigeria Pitch Awards

FootballSport

Shehu accepts blame for Eagles loss

FootballSport

Eagles beg Nigerians, vow to bounce back

Sport

Ostapenko blasts back in stunning fashion to claim French Open title – NAN

BusinessEconomyFeatured

SERAP asks Court to order FG, Fashola to provide free pre-paid meters to all Nigerians  

BusinessEconomyFeatured

Match ball crisis rocks Eagles, as South Africa bailed Nigeria

Football.jpg
A source hinted that officials of the Glass House claimed they were yet to take delivery of the balls even after the Confederations of African Football distributed them to all affiliated countries, including Nigeria

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements

previousThree-weeks-old in urgent need of N5m to treat heart disorder within four weeks

nextFG to boost CMD's capability for institutional and human capacity development  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Match ball crisis rocks Eagles, as South Africa bailed Nigeria

SERAP asks Court to order FG, Fashola to provide free pre-paid meters to all Nigerians  

Photo News: See Billionaire kidnapper, his gang members, houses, weapons

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements