Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State on Thursday approved the sacking of all Directors-General and Special Advisers in the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bala Bello, and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Thursday.

Bello said: “In accordance with restructuring exercise, His Excellency has relieved all Special Advisers of their appointments.

“Similarly all the Directors-General are hereby dropped to enable for proper reorganisation of the existing directorates.

“Accordingly, both the Special Advisers and the Directors General are hereby directed to hand over the affairs of their organisations to the accounting officers, or the Directors of Administration of their respective directorates, as the case may be.”

Similarly, the SSG said the governor had approved the establishment of three additional ministries, bringing to 22 the total number of ministries in the state.

The new ministries are Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism; Ministry of Higher Education; and Ministry for Social and Community Development.