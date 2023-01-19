Matawalle approves 412 permanent staff for Zamfara varsity

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State on Wednesday approved appointment of 412 permanent academic and non academic staffers for the proper take off of the State University, Talata Mafara.

The Special Adviser to Matawalle on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Zailani Bappa, revealed this.

In a statement he issued on Wednesday in Gus, the state capital, Bappa said: “As part of his efforts at revamping the education sector, Gov Bello Matawalle has approved the recommendations for the appointment of 412 permanent academic and non academic staff for Zamfara University, Talata Mafara.

“This follows an earlier recommendation put forward by the management of the university.

“The Governor’s approval, which takes immediate effect as confirmed by the state Head of Service Alhaji Kabiru Gayari.”

According to Bappa, the report by the committee on strategy and development, Matawalle had earlier directed the Ministry for Higher Education to liaise with the management of the institution.

This was to ensure implementation of all key recommendations for the smooth take-off of the university.

It said that building on the directive to implement the recommendations of the report by the Prof. Yusuf-led committee, the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Yahaya Zakari, coordinated the recruitment of the new workers.

Bappa added in the statement: “The process was supervised by the Ministry for Higher Education and in line with National Universities Commission accreditation requirements and the Zamfara Civil Service Regulations.

“Consequently, out of the 412 recommended candidates, 205 were recommended for appointment as academic staff in various positions comprising Professors, Readers, Senior Lecturers, Lecturers I, Lecturers II, Assistant Lecturers, and Graduate Assistants.

“The positions are spread across all the Departments in the university, which include the Nursing Sciences, Public Health, Physiotherapy, Human Nutrition and Dietetics.

“Others are Geology, Physics, Electronics, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Computer Science, Biology and Chemistry among others.”

Bappa further said that the remaining 207 candidates were recommended for appointment as non-academic staff in various positions comprising Deputy Registrars, Principal Assistant Registrars, Assistant Registrars, Senior Executive Officers, Administrative Assistants and Principal Accountants among others.

The Governor had since directed the Head of Service to convey the approval through the Ministry for Higher Education for the university to release letters of appointment to all successful candidates.

Matawalle implored all the new appointees to discharge their duties diligently for the progress of the university and state and Nigeria in general.

He further promised to continue to give the instruction all the required support to meet the demands to become a world-class university.