Masturbation: A form of self-love, by Tiwa Says

The other day an old friend of mine stopped by. It has been a while we last saw each other so we had a lot to talk and laugh about.

At some point though, she got serious and said she needed my help. I asked what the problem was.

This beautiful lady, who had been married for over 10 years, told me that she couldn’t locate her clitoris. Worse still, she didn’t know if she had one.

I was shocked to say the least. My mind was racing with questions, but I managed to ask the most important one.

I asked my friend if she had ever had an orgasm. She said she didn’t know what that was. She always heard about it and wondered.

I told her that it was nothing to wonder far about. If she had ever had an orgasm, she will know for a fact.

I felt so bad for her for all she had missed all these years and also because I knew there were a lot of women like her, who are suffering in silence.

Of course, I schooled her. Thankfully, she does have a clitoris. All she needed was some education on self-pleasure.

I know we have been taught not to talk openly about taboo topics like masturbation, but I wonder why. What’s the secrecy about? It doesn’t stop the practice anyway.

Whether we like to admit it or not, we are sexual beings. And being sexual only makes us human. I believe that sexuality is one of those things that should be discussed freely and openly because I have discovered that a lot of people are ignorant about these matters.

Take a look at a girl child. She is schooled and conditioned to act a certain way and play a certain role from birth. Society places her in a box she has to fit into. She is not allowed to think for herself or even have desires of her own.

Some women live a lifetime never getting to experience life on their terms. And same goes for her body. Some people believe that a woman’s body does not belong to her, but to her male partner. Amazing.

It brings me to the topic of masturbation. This is simply the stimulation of one’s genitals for sexual pleasure. It can be done through massaging, stroking or rubbing your genitals to arouse yourself either with your hand or a sex toy.

I know there are a lot of myths and arguments concerning masturbation, some of which include:

– It can cause mental illness

– It can cause infertility and unsatisfactory sex life

– It can cause bad luck

– If you are in a relationship, you shouldn’t masturbate

– Women shouldn’t pursue their pleasure

– Women who masturbate are slutty .

All these and more are just what they are: Myths hat have been passed down from generations with an unspoken rule to be followed. This is why a lot of people can’t interpret what they are feeling and how to address these desires. And this is not gender specific. It is for everyone.

We can’t be said to be living our full potential if we are not allowed to explore and experience who we are and what we desire. As it is, whatever we have learned about sex, especially masturbation, is all through informal education.

Being knowledgeable about your sexual needs and expressing them in a healthy and non-addictive manner is self-love. It also includes knowing and accepting your desires and how to fulfill them yourself. Speaking openly about them and standing in your power can help you accept and embrace your sexuality more.

Interestingly, masturbation has many health benefits, some of which are:

a. The first and most important is that It can help you release sexual tension and stress. In a case where your partner is not available or even if you don’t have one and you need to release some sexual tension, because it is a human need, self-pleasure can be a way out.

b. It helps you discover your erogenous zone. Pt is only through exploration that you can discover the body parts that are sensitive to touch and the type of stimulation that turns you on. This can help you guide your partner when it comes to partnered sex.

c. If your partner is unable to give you the satisfactory pleasure you desire, for whatever reason, you can pleasure yourself to satisfaction. There’s a saying: “One is not best served as one’s self.” You are the custodian of your pleasure.

d. Masturbation allows you to explore the unexplored parts of your body and this improves your self-esteem and image.

e. It helps to relieve menstrual cramps and muscle tension and stress.

f. It Helps you sleep better.

g. Masturbation can save you from unnecessary drama with the opposite sex. Instead of looking for a partner anytime you feel the urge for sex, you can pleasure yourself on your terms. It can also save you from fornication and adultery.

From the benefits above, it is clear that masturbation plays a role in keeping us sexually active and healthy. It is a normal physical urge that needs to be filled. Our sexual needs are not separate from us. They are very well a significant part of us, no matter our gender.

The truth is that it’s high time that society stops being hypocritical about these issues. Everyone is entitled to their sexual preference and expression as long as they are not breaking any law.

Society says do not fornicate, but does not tell you what to do about your sexual urges, which will come, by the way, and it does not make you wayward. It only makes you human. It is normal to have sexual urges as a human.

It doesn’t have to be so difficult. Yes, I do believe in order and I’m not trying to excuse immorality. I’m advocating for the right to one’s sexuality. Your sexuality should be your personal decision, not what is imposed on you.

On a final note, even though I’m a firm believer in sexual exploration, I also believe in moderation. Too much of anything and everything is bad. Explore, indulge, but let all you do be done within the confines of the law. And if you are going to be doing anything with anyone, let it be done with consent. Most importantly, have fun.

I would love to get feedback, questions and recommendations on the topics you would want me to shed light on.

