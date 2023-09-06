Massive shake-up in Customs as CG redeploys Senior Officers

The Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, has approved key appointments and redeployment within the service to ensure operational efficiency.

Adeniyi, in a statement Wednesday, said this was in response to the statutory retirement of some management members.

He said: “Consequently, Comptrollers Florence Nanu Ogar-Modey and Queen Ogbudu have been appointed Acting Assistant Comptroller Generals Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) and Zonal Coordinator Zone B, respectively.

“Some of the Comptrollers redeployed to various Customs formations include Comptroller Jaiyeoba Jide from Oyo/Osun Area Command to Apapa Area Command, Comptroller Dera Nnadi from Seme to Tin-Can Island Port.

“Comptroller Timi Bomodi from KLT to Seme, Comptroller Ahmed Abe from PCA Zone ‘C’ to Kaduna Area Command and Comptroller Babandede Mohammad from Lilypond Export Command to Lagos Free Trade Zone Command.”

Adeniyi listed others as Comptroller Dauda Ibrahim Chana from Investigation Headquarters to Kano/Jigawa Area Command, Comptroller Martina Tilleygyado from Non-Intrusive Inspection to KLT Area Command.

He said that Comptroller Oloyode Adekunle from Tin-Can Island Port was moved to Import & Export Headquarters, while Comptroller Zanna Chiroma would be leaving Import & Export for PCA Zone ‘C, among many others.

The Acting Comptroller-General congratulated the newly-appointed and redeployed officers, while urging them to put more effort into achieving the service’s core mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling and trade facilitation.