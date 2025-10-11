Massive crowd as Ooni visits Ogunsua of Modakeke, sues for peace

Thousands of residents on Friday thronged the streets of Modakeke, Osun State, as the Ooni of Ife and Permanent Chairman of the Osun State Council of Obas, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, visited the Ogunsua of Modakeke, His Royal Highness, Oba Joseph Olubiyi Toriola, Ajibise Ogo I, at his palace.

The historic visit, described by many as a symbolic homecoming, drew a massive crowd of indigenes and admirers who hailed the Ooni for his continuous efforts in fostering peace between Ile-Ife and Modakeke.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement as traditional drummers, cultural troupes, and community leaders welcomed the royal father amid jubilation.

Receiving the Ooni, Oba Toriola commended his fatherly disposition and long-standing commitment to peace, describing him as “the glory of Yorubaland whose heart is constantly set on harmony.”

The Ogunsua, however, called for tighter security across the region, citing reports of bandit incursions, and passionately appealed for the emergence of an Ife-born governor in the next political dispensation.

“We see what you are doing across Yorubaland, in the North, East and even abroad. You have allowed peace to reign, and for that, we are grateful.

“However, we must strengthen local security. Also, Kabiyesi, the time has come for an Ife-born governor. Let us work together to achieve this,” he said.

Earlier in his address, the President of the Modakeke Progressive Union, Professor Olawunmi, described the day as “heroic,” noting that both the Ooni and Ogunsua have demonstrated uncommon commitment to peace.

He stressed that all remaining disputes between the communities should be resolved through dialogue, not litigation.

In his response, Ooni Ogunwusi thanked God for the visible progress recorded in Modakeke under Oba Toriola’s reign, particularly the construction of the new palace.

He assured the people that Modakeke would continue to receive his royal attention, promising to attend the forthcoming Akoraye Day celebration.

“As requested, I will not be far away from Modakeke. This is my home. Let us forget old rifts. Anyone who does not want peace to reign should be helped to stay away,” the Ooni said.

He cautioned against individuals who exploit the harvest season to create tension under the guise of Ife–Modakeke rivalry, insisting that such acts belong to the past.

“No war can ever happen again between Ife and Modakeke, not under my reign as the Arole Oduduwa. Those who cause trouble are thieves, not our people,” Ooni declared.

Ooni Ogunwusi concluded with prayers for lasting peace, unity, and progress across the two communities, urging the youths to embrace hard work and shun violence.

Dignitaries at the event included HRH Oba Eludoja Elugbemi (Obalaaye of Iraye Kingdom), the Lowa Ate of Ile-Ife, Arode of Ile-Ife, Oosa of Modakeke, Asipa Balogun of Modakeke, Balogun Iyalode of Modakeke, Professor Olawunmi (President, MPU), and other traditional and community leaders.