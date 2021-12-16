Mass Communication alumni group donates to MAPOLY

Determined to give back to the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, MAPOLY, Ojere, Abeokuta, Ogun State, the Association of Mass Communication Graduates, AMACOG (95/98 set) will on Friday, December 17, 2021 donate a 1OKVA generator among other items to the institution’s department of Mass Communication.

To unveil the project is the citadel’s acting Rector, Dr. Adeoye Adedeji. He is to be supported by the Head of Department of Mass Communication, Dr. Funmi Alakija and other high ranking officers in the school.

AMACOG President, Alhaji Kazeem Animashaun, explained that it became imperative to give back to the school which not only nurtured but paved the way to make the 95/98 set (being years of graduation in ND and HND) better communicators and achievers.

“We felt that we have been blessed in all spheres of life after leaving school, over two decades ago. Our aim is not just to come together as a set, but be impactful positively to our members, the school and the society at large.

In a release circulated Thursday, by Taofik Salako, AMACOG head, recalled that it was also the set, via Otunba Gbolahan Macjob, who donated radio equipment to the school.

“Aside the presentation, there will be a novelty match between “Team Lagos and Ogun”. There will also be lots of activities to encourage ourselves and spur our physical fitness. Above all, we ascribe all glory to God to achieve another project, after 23 years of leaving MAPOLY.

Animashaun also disclosed that the group will hold its 2nd Annual General Meeting, AGM at the IBD International Hotels, Abiola Way, Abeokuta, thereafter with a resounding theme: ‘Together Towards Tomorrow”.