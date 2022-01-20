Mason docked for allegedly defrauding PoS operator of N1.3m

A 46-year-old mason, Bernard Iorvihi, was on Thursday docked in a Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja for allegedly swindling a Point of Sale operator of N1.3 million.

The police charged Iorvihi, who lives in Angwn Rogo, Abuja, with criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Starnley Nwaforaku, told the court that the complainant, Chibuchi Peace, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station on December 17, 2021.

He told the court that all efforts made to recover the money from the defendant failed.

The offence, Nwoforaku said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 312 and 287 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Salihu Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2 million and a reasonable and reliable surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must reside within the court jurisdiction.

Ibrahim adjourned the case until February 9 for hearing.