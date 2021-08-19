Mason bags seven months imprisonment for stealing two phones

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced a mason, Kazzah Clement, 28, to seven months imprisonment for stealing two cell phones.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, sentenced Clement after he pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal conspiracy, trespass and theft.

Emmanuel, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N12,000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo told the court that the matter was reported at the Gabasawa Police Station on Aug. 10 by the complainant, John Kefas, of Ungwan Rimi Kaduna State.

Leo said that the convict conspired with two others , at large and stole a Tecno Cell Phone worth N78,000, a Samsung worth N70,000 and N10,000 cash.

He added that when the convict was arrested, the phones were recovered from him.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 217, 204 and 59 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

He also told the court that the convict confessed to the offence when he was arrested.