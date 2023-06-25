Masked robbers caught as trader recognises suspect’s voice

Operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Osun State have nabbed two suspects, Joseph Dennis, 20, and Friday Agogo, 29, for allegedly attacking a market woman with a knife in the Ila area of the state.

The development was confirmed in a statement by the spokesperson for the corps, Idowu Yusuf, on Saturday.

He said the suspects attacked the victim while she was returning from the market.

Yusuf noted that though the hoodlums covered their faces with masks, the victim recognised one of them with his voice and reported the attack to the security outfit.

He said: “Joseph Dennis, 20, and Friday Agogo, 29, both indigenes of Benue State, were arrested for armed robbery and attempted murder of a market woman at Ila-Orangun, Osun State.

“They covered their faces with masks for the woman not to recognise them, but she recognised one of the suspects through his voice and lodged a complaint at Amotekun, Ila command; operatives immediately swung into action and arrested the suspects in their hideout.

“The suspects attacked the woman at Thick Area, Elemo Ogun community, on her way to Ila-Orangun, after selling farm produce.

“They collected her money and also attempted to stab her with a knife.

“The culprits admitted to committing the act.”

Yusuf said the suspects had been handed over to the Osun State Police Command for further investigation and prosecution.