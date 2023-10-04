Masked man in police net for allegedly raping neighbour’s wife in Adamawa

The police in Adamawa confirmed the arrest of a 36-year-old man, Jaafar Adamu for allegedly raping his neighbour’s wife in Hong LGA.

This is contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson for the command, SP Suleiman Yahaya-Nguroje in Yola on Wednesday.

Yahaya-Nguroje, said the suspect was arrested on September 15.

He said that the suspect who wore a face mask, raped the 23-year-old wife of his neighbour in Angwan Diocese Kala’a in Hong town.

READ ALSO :

Kogi 2023: APC suspends campaign over young member’s death

Why Nigeria didn’t launch satellite during Buhari’s administration — NASRDA DG

Forgery allegation: Court set to rule on preliminary objection challenging its jurisdiction

“Unfortunately for him, upon committing the act, his face mask fell off and was recognised by the victim. He escaped but was apprehended,” he said.

He said the police are currently investigating the matter and he would be prosecuted.