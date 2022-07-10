Masari tenders resignation as APC vice presidential nominee

The placeholder nominee for the position of vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 elections, Ibrahim Kabir Masari, has tendered his resignation.

Masari was nominated as a placeholder in order to meet the deadline of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He was nominated as placeholder to the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

However, after the emergence of a former Governor of Borno State and representative of Borno Central Senatorial District, Kashim Shettima, as the vice presidential candidate, Masari announced his resignation.

In a letter he personally signed, he said: “This is to inform our esteemed party leaders under our able President Muhammadu Buhari, teeming party members and the great people of Nigeria, of the outcome of a crucial discussion I just had with the flag-bearer of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Recall that I had the singular honour and privilege of being nominated as the running-mate to Asiwaju Tinubu last month after a keenly contested presidential primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“But, after much reflection and wider consultations, I now wish to step down. I realized that my decision will enable Asiwaju have more latitude to give more accommodation and inclusion that will position our party to win the coming elections, with the support of the people of Nigeria.

“In stepping down, I believe I can still serve our party and the country in several other capacities.

“I wish to confirm that I have submitted my withdrawal letter and affidavit to that effect as the Vice Presidential Candidate to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed TInubu in the coming elections.

“On behalf of myself and family, I wish to sincerely thank Asiwaju Tinubu — the Incoming President, Insha Allah — for his trust in me and we promise to remain steadfast in our support for him and the party.”