Masari reacts to criticism over asking residents to arm themselves

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has tackled those criticising him for asking residents of the state to arm themselves in order to confront bandits terrorising the state.

Masari spoke on Saturday in a statement signed by his Director General of Media, Abdul Labaran Malumfashi.

He urged critics of his position to channel their misgivings to the Federal Government.

He said the management of security matters throughout the country was the sole responsibility of the Federal Government, adding: “I am the Chief Security Officer of Katsina State only on paper.

“The only things they take from governors are the financial and material assistance (both solicited and unsolicited) which they extend to the security institutions in the states.”

The statement said: “Security is on the Exclusive List of the Nigerian Constitution, which means it is exclusively a Federal Government affair.

“In matters of security, a governor is the Chief Security Officer of his state only in name because the various security chiefs working in the state take orders not from him, but from their superiors in Abuja.

“Governor Masari is second to none when it comes to proactive engagement with security agencies in the state.

“Masari is not the first governor to make the suggestion. In states where citizens do not politicise security issues, they rallied round their leaders who had similarly admonished their people.

“Therefore, to suggest that Governor Masari should resign for his patriotic candour and courage in admonishing his people to wake up and resist the bandits by acquiring arms for self-defence, betrays a sheer lack of the understanding of the letter and spirit as well as the workings of the Nigerian Constitution, or a motive which is anything, but altruistic.”