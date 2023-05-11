Masari pays farewell visits to emirs, appeals for unity

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has paid a farewell visit to the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabair-Usman and that of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruq-Umar.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor visited the Katsina Emirate on Wednesday and was in Daura on Thursday as part of the activities marking the end of his tenure on May 29.

Speaking in Daura, Masari said his administration has done everything possible to engage religious and traditional rulers in ensuring peace and unity in the state.

According to him, the farewell visit was to appeal for more unity amongst Katsina people, irrespective of their zones, local governments or communities.

He said that Katsina people were one family and implored them to sustain the tempo of unity, as espoused by the late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

“`Our visits to the emirate councils were an effort to appreciate their support and contribution towards the success of my eight years administration,’’ said Masari.

He said that his administration faced challenges, especially those of the insecurity, economic and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The challenges we faced within the eight years of my administration did not stop us from achieving what we have so far achieved,’’ he said.

He praised the emirate councils for their support, saying that the success his administration achieved was due to their support.

Masari sought for forgiveness from people who thought his administration had wronged them, saying that whatever he did was geared towards developing the state.

The outgoing governor said that his cordial relationship with the two emirate councils would continue even after his tenure.

In their responses, the two emirs commended the governor for his simplicity, commitment and efforts towards the state’s development.

The Emir of Katsina, who appreciated the governor for his leadership style, said that it was worthy of emulation and thanked him for his support to the emirate.

He reminded the governor that leaving office would not separate him from the emirate considering his position as Dallatun Katsina and member of the emirate council.

The Emir of Daura said the emirate would never forget Masari because of his support and commitment towards the development of the emirate and Katsina in general.

He lauded the governor for ensuring that during his tenure there was never a month that workers were not paid their salaries.

According to him, no governor has brought much development to the state as Masari, especially in the area of security.

He called on the incoming administration to sustain the tempo.