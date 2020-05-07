The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has cried out for help following the invasion of the state by bandits who have killed no fewer than 50 persons in the last two weeks.

Masari made this known on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

This was after he had a meeting with the Chief of Defence, Training and Operations, Major General Lucky Irabor.

The Governor told Irabor, who visited him at the Government House in Katsina that despite having recorded 95 cases, “COVID-19 is not an issue” for the people of the state.

He told Irabor and other senior officers from the Defence Headquarters, Abuja: “We sincerely appreciate the efforts of the security agencies in the fight against banditry but we must also state that the situation has become so overwhelming. We are running out of words to convince our people that we are on top of the situation.

“They are, by the days, losing confidence in us as their leaders, saddled with the responsibility of securing their lives and properties.

“I am so saddened with the situation we are in now, because to most of our people in the troubled areas, COVID-19 is not even an issue. It may have taken over the world and the news about it but not here.

“Attacks by armed bandits have become a daily affair. In about two weeks, we have lost more than 50 people.

“At our own end and within the resources available, we have provided support to the security agencies. We even brokered peace through an Amnesty and reconciliatory drive. Some of the bandits repented and joined us in the fight. They were, however, overpowered by the unrepentant ones who are more sophisticated.”