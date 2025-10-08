Masari, Bode George, Issa-Onilu, others for GOCOP AGC

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George; a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, and Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, and other topnotch Nigerians are set to attend the 2025 Annual General Conference (AGC) of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP).

The conference, to be chaired by George, a former Governor of the Old Ondo State, holds on October 9, 2025 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos.

According to the programme, which is in its ninth year, proceedings will commence at 10am at the AGC, themed: “Reconciling Campaign Promises with Governance Realities: Challenges and Prospects.”

Masari, the immediate past Governor of Katsina State, is the Keynote Speaker at the conference.

Issa-Onilu will lead the team of panellists, which also has the Director, Institute of Continuing Education, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika.

In a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of GOCOP, Ogbuefi Remmy Nweke, the Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee and GOCOP Deputy President, Danlami Nmodu, mni, confirmed that all arrangements have been concluded to ensure a highly impactful and well-attended event.

According to Nmodu, the 2025 conference aims to generate practical insights and strategies for bridging the gap between political campaign promises and the realities of governance in Nigeria and across Africa.

The event will feature the keynote address by Masari, followed by a high-level panel discussion involving seasoned experts in media, governance, and policy.

Nmodu further noted that the GOCOP Conference has evolved into a credible platform for dialogue among online publishers, policymakers, and industry leaders, advancing the Guild’s mission of promoting responsible and ethical journalism in the digital age.

He recalled that past editions of the conference have featured notable personalities such as Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah; Boss Mustapha, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); Prof. Uche Uwaleke; and former Governor Liyel Imoke, who have all provided critical perspectives on national issues ranging from security to the economy, elections and digital transformation.

GOCOP, a professional body of over 120-member organisations, comprises publishers, editors, and senior journalists who transitioned from traditional media to online platforms, upholding the values of credibility, accuracy, and professionalism in digital journalism.

Nmodu emphasised that the GOCOP 2025 conference also presents strategic sponsorship and partnership opportunities for brands seeking meaningful engagement with influential media leaders, policymakers, and corporate decision-makers.